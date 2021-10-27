Powerful storm moves from coast to coast; brings heavy rain here

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday’s gone with the wind, but the wind itself isn’t completely gone just yet. We’ll stay breezy at times throughout the day Wednesday, but it won’t be nearly as strong as it was Tuesday.

We also won’t be quite as cool by the afternoon. Highs range from the upper 50s and lower 60s in the higher elevations to upper 60s and lower 70s elsewhere.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 10/27/2021

Come Thursday, we’ll be tracking a storm that’s produced everything from record rain in Sacramento to feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada to severe weather in the Plains.

Extreme weather in California earlier this week

For us, it means rain. This rain starts light and scattered late Thursday afternoon. As the air rises up the terrain, however, that rain turns heavy at night and into Friday.

The next storm system late Thursday into Friday

Showers turn more scattered Friday afternoon into Saturday.

We’re looking at a widespread 1-2″ of rain, which is mostly beneficial. Isolated higher totals, however, could lead to localized flooding. We’ll be too cool for damaging thunderstorms like we saw Monday evening.

Weather impacts for Thursday and Friday

Our storm system hovers overhead Saturday, but it will be weaker. We’ll only see scattered showers (mostly in the mountains) throughout the day with temperatures around 55-61° for highs.

By Halloween, the storm pulls away. We’ll see decreasing clouds, a breeze and seasonable temperatures by then.