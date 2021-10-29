Cloudy icon
57º
wsls logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Weather

Wet morning commute for many

Delaney Wearden, Meteorologist

Tags: weather, rain, friday, halloween
Future Tracker
Future Tracker

ROANOKE, Va. – The rain is sticking with us out the door this morning. Make sure to grab an umbrella and be prepared to give yourself some extra time for your commute.

Morning Commute

While a majority of the rain will fall during the morning hours, isolated showers will be possible throughout the day. Keep an eye on radar if you plan to head out this evening. Isolated rain lingers into Saturday.

Rain Potential

Afternoon highs will run a few degrees warmer than yesterday, but will be more seasonal for late October.

Today

Models are trending drier just in time for Halloween with highs in the 50s & 60s.

Halloween 2021

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Delaney is a Texas native who was born in Houston, but moved to San Antonio where she lived for 16 years. She moved to Roanoke in June 2019.

email

facebook

twitter