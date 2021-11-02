Election Day: Colder weather wins the vote for control over our weather this week

Colder weather takes over through the rest of the week

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re like me, you may have started decorating for Christmas already.

Not forcing this on anyone. This is just what makes me happy. No matter when you decorate, just enjoy your life. pic.twitter.com/Xh3LCcp0OB — Chris Michaels (@WSLS_Michaels) November 2, 2021

It turns out the weather is going to get into the festive spirit as well. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will only be in the 40s and lower 50s. That’s the average high for early December.

Election Day planner - 2021

This comes after a round of cold showers in the morning, with snow on the west-facing slopes of Greenbrier, Pocahontas and Highland Counties.

Overnight, temperatures tank into the low to mid 30s with a calm wind.

Chance of frost - Wednesday morning

Make sure you’ve taken in the plants/covered them up. Give the pets a warm place to stay. Make sure your tires have enough air. Lastly, it might be a good idea to disconnect the garden hose as well.

Frost/freezing temp tips

Come Thursday, we’ll track a storm system to the south that will try to work with our cold air. It’s possible that it does so in the form of light snow showers early Thursday morning in places above 2,500 feet.

Tracking a storm system Thursday

Other than that, this is a dud and mostly misses us to the south.

Regardless, we’re going to stay cold - especially in the mornings - through the weekend.

Morning lows through Sunday, 11/7/2021

Prepare for more frost and sub-freezing temperatures at least Friday and Saturday mornings.