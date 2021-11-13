Couple rounds of mountain snow, along with chilly breezes this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Good Saturday morning! As I type this, rain and snow are showing up on radar in West Virginia as a cold front approaches the region.

We expect the front to cause snow showers for our west-facing slopes of the New River Valley, Mountain Empire and Highlands zones this morning, but everyone else is expected to stay precipitation-free. Just some clouds to start the day for Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southside.

Will I see snow? - Saturday and Monday (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Another front could bring the same areas some additional snow on Monday. I’ll get to that later in the article.

The primary impact that many of you will feel from today’s front? Stronger winds. The wind is projected to be out of the west or northwest at about 10 to 20 miles per hour at its peak. Gusts could get as high as 25 to 35 miles per hour!

Saturday's wind - hour-by-hour (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

In addition to the breezes, temperatures will run much cooler than what we were used to during the work week.

Look for highs in the 40s and 50s this afternoon. Chilly!

Ad

Saturday's high temperatures (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

It won’t be as windy on Sunday. After a cold start (temperatures in the 20s and 30s), we’ll warm up to levels slightly warmer than today by afternoon.

The second front of the weekend moves in Sunday night into Monday morning. It will send another shot of mountain snow our way, along with a slight cool-down into the work week.

What we're tracking - Monday 8 a.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

After Monday, we’ll see a gradual warming trend through Thursday. You can thank high pressure to the south and southeast for the milder air!

What we're tracking - Wednesday 8 p.m. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Yet another front is projected to move in on Thursday. At the moment, I don’t believe we’ll get much precipitation out of this, but it will cool us down again by Friday and next weekend.