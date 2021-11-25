Happy Turkey Day! Giving thanks for the mild air ahead of our next cold front

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Thanksgiving! Temperatures are up compared to Wednesday morning, but it’s still a chilly start by late November standards.

The Drumstick Dash will get going soon in Roanoke and it will be pretty cold to start with temperatures in the 30s. Look for temperatures to warm up nicely later in the morning and we’ll be in the 50s by midday.

The warm-up continues into the afternoon as our highs peak in the 50s and 60s, about five to eight degrees above-average.

We’ll also enjoy mostly to partly sunny skies for a good portion of the day, but eventually the clouds will thicken ahead of our next cold front.

The aforementioned front will also bring the chance for precipitation overnight. We’re looking at scattered showers and mountain snow as it sweeps through.

Behind the front, look for MUCH colder air to filter in for Black Friday. The wind won’t help it feel any warmer out there. Shoppers will need to dress appropriately!

The chilly air is expected to stay locked in over the weekend. Look for mornings in the 20s and 30s and afternoons in the 40s and 50s.