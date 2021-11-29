Brrr! Briefly colder and breezy Monday before our next warm-up

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Monday! Many of you are heading back to work or school after a long holiday weekend and you’ll see some BIG changes with the weather as you do so.

A cold front passed through the area Sunday and northwest winds are now carrying colder air into Southwest and Central Virginia.

We’re close to average for the morning lows, but the afternoon highs will run about 10 degrees below average for late November. In fact, it will feel more like mid-January outside!

As the cold front moves away to the east and high pressure moves in from the west, the wind will be a factor today. I don’t believe it will be as strong as Black Friday, but certainly noticeable.

Look for sustained winds between 5 and 15 miles per hour, along with stronger gusts.

The occasional breezes won’t help it feel any warmer outside! We could be stuck in the 20s and 30s for wind chills all day in the New River Valley and Highlands.

It will be slightly more bearable, but still cold in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southside.

If you don’t like the cold air, we have good news for you! This cool-down is expected to be brief and we’re back to fall averages by Tuesday.

The temperatures are forecast to go even warmer later this week! Look for lows in the 40s and 50s, along with highs in the 60s by Thursday and Friday.

The long-range forecast models are hinting at another cool-down for the weekend, so we’ll keep you updated on that.

There appear to be very little to no opportunities for rain or other types of precipitation over the next seven days.