Welcome to December! It will feel like October at times the next few days

Feeling more like mid-October the next several days

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy December! We start the month out with your typical morning chill. Temperatures rise into the 50s and lower 60s, as clouds continue to thicken along a warm front.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 12/1/2021

That warm front will be enough to trigger a few passing showers (mostly) in the Highlands late in the afternoon into the evening. Otherwise, most of the area misses out on some much-needed rain.

A warm front could bring a few showers later in the day Wednesday

As the front lifts north, that takes the (already-limited) chance for rain away but it also allows much warmer air to move in by Thursday.

Warmer air lifts north the rest of the week

Near-record highs are expected Thursday afternoon, really giving us that October feel!

Near-record high temperatures Thursday afternoon

We’ll stay warm through Friday and through Saturday. High pressure to the Northeast will keep a wedge of cooler air in place Sunday.

Forecast for the first weekend of December - 2021

Another front moves in Monday, giving us the chance for some showers. Most of these will target the western half of the area. Otherwise, we’ll turn windy and colder heading into next Tuesday.

A cold front/dip in the jet stream brings colder air back early next week

For most of the next seven days, the storm track/jet stream will stay to our north. Any rain we see will be very light - on the order of about a tenth of an inch or less.

Most of the rain we need stays north the next week or so

This comes after the driest November on record in places like Danville.