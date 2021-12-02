Needing rain! Southside now included in ‘severe’ drought

ROANOKE, Va. – In the past week, we have seen a wildfire burn more than 1,000 acres at Pilot Mountain State Park in North Carolina, and wildfire concerns are growing in the Commonwealth.

Thursday morning’s drought report reveals that parts of Southside, including Danville, Halifax County and southern Charlotte County are in a ‘severe’ drought. According to the Drought Monitor website, this leads to a higher fire danger, loss of crops and (in some cases) water restrictions.

Severe drought impacts to Southside - 12/2/2021

While we have not learned of any water restrictions, there is a burn ban for the City of Danville and Pittsylvania County in effect until further notice. Danville has fallen to near 15″ below normal on rain in 2021.

Rain deficit for most of the area as of 12/2/2021

In fact, 2021 has been the driest year (so far) in the River City since 2001.

Ad

2021 has been the driest year (so far) since 2001 in Danville

There are two chances for rain next week, but neither looks like it will eradicate or put a large dent in the drought. Make sure to download our app for the latest drought updates and forecasts.