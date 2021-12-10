Cold front to bring (another) weekend of weather whiplash

ROANOKE, Va. – We wrote Thursday morning that the weather can’t seem to make up its mind, and that will certainly be true this upcoming weekend.
Starting with Friday, a southeast breeze will try to warm things up and will succeed in doing so in the southern half of the area. From 460 north is where we could actually wind up staying cooler than forecast, thanks to a weak wedge.
We could see a stray shower develop during the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, we’re cloudy and mild for any Christmas parades in Christiansburg, Rocky Mount and Roanoke Friday evening.
The weather will be much more active to the west Friday night, as severe thunderstorms get cranking along a cold front. That same cold front arrives here tomorrow, producing a more limited chance for strong-to-severe storms during the evening.
We have enough wind to work with, as gusts peak between about 20 and 35 mph through Saturday afternoon.
That supplies us with near-record warmth (highs 66-72°) before a line of rain and embedded wind gusts moves through.
Once this line passes east, we’ll briefly turn cooler by Sunday with highs in the 40s and 50s (depending on elevation).
Don’t get used to that. An area of high pressure will force the jet stream farther north next week, allowing daytime highs to reach the 50s and 60s.
That’s about 10° above the average for this time of year.