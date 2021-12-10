Cold front to bring (another) weekend of weather whiplash

ROANOKE, Va. – We wrote Thursday morning that the weather can’t seem to make up its mind, and that will certainly be true this upcoming weekend.

Starting with Friday, a southeast breeze will try to warm things up and will succeed in doing so in the southern half of the area. From 460 north is where we could actually wind up staying cooler than forecast, thanks to a weak wedge.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 12/10/2021

We could see a stray shower develop during the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, we’re cloudy and mild for any Christmas parades in Christiansburg, Rocky Mount and Roanoke Friday evening.

The weather will be much more active to the west Friday night, as severe thunderstorms get cranking along a cold front. That same cold front arrives here tomorrow, producing a more limited chance for strong-to-severe storms during the evening.

Storm Prediction Center severe weather outlook for Friday and Saturday

We have enough wind to work with, as gusts peak between about 20 and 35 mph through Saturday afternoon.

Wind speed and gusts for Saturday, 12/11/2021

That supplies us with near-record warmth (highs 66-72°) before a line of rain and embedded wind gusts moves through.

Rain/storms move west to east between about 3 and 9 p.m. Saturday

Once this line passes east, we’ll briefly turn cooler by Sunday with highs in the 40s and 50s (depending on elevation).

Forecast high temperatures through Sunday, 12/12/2021

Don’t get used to that. An area of high pressure will force the jet stream farther north next week, allowing daytime highs to reach the 50s and 60s.

High temperatures reach about 10-15° above average through 12/17/2021

That’s about 10° above the average for this time of year.