Trading winter jackets for t-shirts through Christmas Day (and beyond)

ROANOKE, Va. – High pressure is in firm control of our weather, which leads to a clear sky and a cold Thursday. It won’t be nearly as windy as it was Wednesday, though.

High temperatures peak in the upper 40s and lower 50s no matter where you live Thursday.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 12/23/2021

This will make for an easy travel day across much of the Eastern U.S. Travel gets a little bumpy the farther north and west you go on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Smooth travel weather expected across the Eastern U.S. through Christmas Day

The winds of change begin to blow again ahead of the holiday weekend. High pressure to the south and east blows in some warmer air ahead of a storm system that mostly whiffs as it tries to move through.

We sit in the "warm sector" of a frontal system through Christmas Day

By Christmas Day, we’ll see a few showers north of I-64. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sun and a warming wind.

High temperatures mostly reach the 60s, which falls within about 3 to 5° of record warmth.

Near-record warmth expected Christmas Day

There will be plenty of time for the kids to play outside with whatever toys Santa brought them this year!

Beyond the holiday weekend, there may be some subtle dips in afternoon temperatures. Otherwise, the trend is for temperatures to stay mostly above average through the rest of the year.

Climate Prediction Center 6 to 10 day temperature and precipitation outlooks through New Year's Day

Keep checking back for updates on the forecast any time