Sunday’s winter storm could bring some in Southwest Virginia up to 16 inches of snow

This forecast has what you've been waiting for: snow accumulation totals!

ROANOKE, Va. – Your Local Weather Authority has been tracking a winter storm that’s heading towards Southwest and Central Virginia this weekend with a bulk of the precipitation expected to hit late Saturday into early Monday.

If you’re a snow lover, you’re in luck! A good portion of our area can expect to become a winter wonderland.

Southwest Virginia, including the New River Valley, the Roanoke Valley and the Alleghany Highlands may see anything from 8 inches to a whopping 16 inches of snow and sleet.

Central Virginia and Southside see anywhere as little as 2 inches (in the South Boston area) to as much as 10 inches of snow (spanning from the Lynchburg area towards Danville).

Precipitation Types (WSLS 10)

WSLS 10 Meteorologist Chris Michaels said that any additional snow will mostly target the west slopes, but snow showers do have the chance to make it farther east of that.

Most importantly, be sure to bundle up if you’re going out! It will be windy at times and very cold.

Ice accumulation (WSLS 10)

Parts of Central Virginia and Southside may see some ice on Sunday. Our friends in the South Boston and Danville areas may possibly see more than 0.1″ of ice.

Winter Threats (WSLS 10)

Our last winter storm saw significant power outages, and it’s possible that we see that Sunday into Monday.

Messy roads are highly likely this weekend as well. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: If you don’t need to be on the road, stay home!

Winter Storm Impact Timeline (WSLS 10)

As seen above, the bulk of the storm will be seen on Sunday with the cold and wind lingering on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.

This forecast is certainly subject to change as we get closer to this storm, so stay with 10 News!