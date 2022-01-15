One day away from the snow! Finalize winter storm preparations in Saturday’s quiet weather

ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve been talking about it all week and now our next winter storm is just one day away!

As we are expecting travel to be difficult on Sunday, it will be a good idea to finalize any storm preparations today in the quiet weather.

Cloudy skies, cold temperatures and light southeast breezes are in the cards for the first day of the long holiday weekend.

Saturday high temperatures (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Our storm system is dumping snow on states like Missouri, Iowa and Illinois this morning.

It will move east, soaking the Deep South tonight, then turn northeast towards our area Sunday.

What we're tracking - Sunday 12 p.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

I made some slight changes to the snow start time map this morning. If you live south and west, you will see flakes start to fly earlier than most.

The Roanoke Valley and Lynchburg will start getting snow between sunrise and 10 a.m. Finally, the snow should begin before noon in the Highlands.

Snow start times - Sunday (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

As we get into the afternoon and/or evening, warm air aloft will make freezing rain and/or sleet more possible.

Ad

At this time, we have not made any changes to our snow/sleet and ice accumulation maps. If we do, we will update a previous article.

Here’s a generalized zone-by-zone forecast of the snow. At the moment, the Highlands, New River Valley and Roanoke look to be our snowiest regions. Areas east of the Blue Ridge will see totals cut down by sleet and/or ice.

Zone-by-zone snow - Sunday and Sunday night (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The snow and/or wintry mix will wrap up late Sunday night into Monday morning.