Calmer wind precedes potential dual threat of winter weather late in the week

ROANOKE, Va. – That wind has been whipping ever since Sunday’s winter storm. Peak wind gusts in our area got close to 50 mph, especially in the New River Valley and Roanoke Valley.

Peak wind gusts in parts of the area Monday, 1/17/2022

While the wind isn’t as strong Tuesday morning, wind chills are still quite low - in the single digits and teens.

Sub-freezing temperatures and fresh snow pack are leading to slick and covered side roads in parts of the area, while most main roads are doing fine early Tuesday morning.

Despite increased sunshine Tuesday, high temperatures only reach the 30s and 40s. That won’t be enough to lead to any significant snow melt.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 1/18/2022

Wednesday’s temperatures rise into the 40s and 50s, thanks to a breeze out of the southwest. A cold front then sparks some rain showers late at night. Recent forecast data shows this front slowing down, while cold air moves in behind it.

That sets the groundwork for some snow and sleet east of the Parkway Thursday afternoon and evening. We’ll keep an eye on this potential, as it could turn disruptive in parts of Lynchburg and Southside. Accumulations appear as though they’d be pretty light, especially in comparison to this past Sunday’s storm.

Ad

Light snow accumulation possible east of the Parkway Thursday afternoon

This same slow-moving front could also be a catalyst for another wintry storm system late Friday into Saturday. Forecast data is struggling with the location of this storm and, therefore, is struggling with how much we could get.

Potential winter storm late Friday into Saturday

When looking at a group of forecast data (called ensembles) we can show the odds of different amounts of snow. Take this with a grain of salt for now, as we continue to track the system’s path and potential impact on southwest and central Virginia.

Probability of accumulating snow late Friday into Saturday

You can keep up with the latest by downloading our weather app.