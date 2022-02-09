Milder days ahead of a Super Bowl cold front, snow chance

ROANOKE, Va. – Like January, February has started off cooler than average. That’s bound to change, though, heading through the next three-to-four days. Sunshine and a breeze from the southwest will give our temperatures a nudge into the 50s Wednesday afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 2/9/2022

It’ll feel nice to go outside for a walk and to get some fresh air after being cooped up inside.

Thursday will be slightly cooler, but the overall trend through Saturday is for the jet stream to stay farther to the north. This keeps precipitation chances low through the end of the week.

Jet stream stays north through Saturday, 2/12/2022

It will also keep (at least) our daytime temperatures about 10° above average for early to mid February.

A strong cold front moves through the area heading into Super Bowl Sunday, meaning high temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Strong cold front moves through heading into Super Bowl Sunday

If a piece of upper level energy behind the front can team up with our cold air and limited moisture, we could be looking at light snow potential heading into Super Bowl Sunday.

What we're tracking by midday Super Bowl Sunday

It doesn’t have the makings of a major storm, but it still warrants some level of attention. We’ll keep you up to speed in the next four-to-five days.