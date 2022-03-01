Controlled burns to begin Tuesday in parts of southwest Virginia, per US Forest Service

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The U.S. Forest Service will begin controlled/prescribed burns Tuesday in an area north of Rural Retreat and in an area along Craig Creek Rd. on the east side of Sinking Creek Mountain.

It’s warning that some of us in nearby areas will see or smell smoke from these one-day burns.

The purpose of these burns is to “improve wildlife habitat by restoring open woodlands and grasslands to the forest landscape.”

In a release sent out Monday, the Forest Service also said that burns will continue through late spring in parts of Montgomery, Botetourt, Craig, Pulaski and Giles Counties. You can read more about that here.

Remember that there is a statewide open-air burn ban in effect each day until 4 p.m. through the end of April.