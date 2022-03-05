First weekend in March to feel more like April or May

ROANOKE, Va. – You can thank a wedge of high pressure for the brief cool-down on Friday. We only reached highs in the 50s in the afternoon across much of Southwest and Central Virginia.

It will feel much warmer for your Saturday! You can thank a warm front passing through the region for the change, as the wind will shift to the south and provide spring-like air by afternoon.

We’ll have plenty of clouds around to start the day, but look for those to clear out for the midday and afternoon.

Saturday planner

The warmer air stays locked in for Sunday and Monday. In fact, we’ll be pretty close to record highs both days!

You can see on the map below just how far north the jet stream will be for the second half of the weekend.

Upper air pattern - Sunday 3 p.m.

We’re going to be watching an upper piece of energy and a strong cold front working their way east during the day Monday.

Upper level winds & precip. - Monday 3 p.m.

The result? Rain chances increasing from west to east later in the day and into Monday night.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has already painted a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe weather to the west of us.

It’s not out of the question for areas west of the Blue Ridge to see an isolated severe storm. Be sure to check back for updates on exact timing and impacts.

Severe weather outlook - Monday into Monday night

Following the front, we’ll be much cooler for the rest of the week. The next best chance of rain will come on Wednesday.