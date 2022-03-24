Storm damages, destroys homes in eastern Carroll County, per National Weather Service report

GLADESBORO, Va. – A storm in Carroll County produced wind damage, possibly by a tornado, Wednesday night.

10 News reached out to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg.

They tell us three different sources confirmed damage in the Gladesboro area, including emergency management. There are reportedly two homes destroyed, according to the forecaster we spoke to. There are no reports of injuries as of 11:25 p.m. Wednesday.

A tornado cannot be confirmed at the moment, but we’re told a storm survey may be conducted first thing in the morning Thursday. Radar briefly showed rotation between roughly 9:40 and 9:50 p.m. Wednesday (see top of the article).

More details will come as they become available.