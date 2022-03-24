56º
wsls logo

LIVE

Weather

Storm damages, destroys homes in eastern Carroll County, per National Weather Service report

A storm survey may need to be conducted first thing Thursday morning

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Tags: severe weather, wind, Tornado, your local weather authority
Report of damage in Carroll County Wednesday night

GLADESBORO, Va. – A storm in Carroll County produced wind damage, possibly by a tornado, Wednesday night.

10 News reached out to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg.

They tell us three different sources confirmed damage in the Gladesboro area, including emergency management. There are reportedly two homes destroyed, according to the forecaster we spoke to. There are no reports of injuries as of 11:25 p.m. Wednesday.

A tornado cannot be confirmed at the moment, but we’re told a storm survey may be conducted first thing in the morning Thursday. Radar briefly showed rotation between roughly 9:40 and 9:50 p.m. Wednesday (see top of the article).

More details will come as they become available.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

email

facebook

twitter