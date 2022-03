ROANOKE, Va. – The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for some counties and cities in Southside.

The watch expires at 12 a.m. on Thursday.

Affected localities in our area include:

Carroll County

Floyd County

Franklin County

Henry County

Martinsville

Patrick County

As a reminder, a tornado watch means that forecasted conditions favor tornado development, more urgent than that, is a tornado warning, which means that a tornado is happening or is expected soon.