Clash between spring, winter leads to potential severe threat later in the week

Winter, spring battle it out the last week of March

ROANOKE, Va. – The wind won’t let up just yet, leading to an elevated threat for brush fires Monday. Even though it’s cold, the air is very dry, so fires can spread quickly.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Monday, 3/28/2022

Remember we have a daily burn ban until 4 p.m. until the end of April.

Aside from that, expect a wintry feel to the air again Monday. High temperatures only reach the 40s and 50s.

High temperature forecast for Monday, 3/28/2022

As the wind backs off a bit Monday night into Tuesday, temperatures will drop into the 20s again.

Overnight low temperature forecast heading into Tuesday, 3/29/2022

Clouds increase throughout the day, however, on Tuesday. This will keep a lid on temperatures. As a warm front lifts north, we expect a narrow band of light rain showers to move north of US 460 Tuesday evening.

FutureTracker - Tuesday evening

Eventually, this warm front moving north of here will lead to warmer air Wednesday. Meanwhile, a powerful storm system produces more severe weather in the Plains Tuesday and in the Deep South Wednesday.

With high winds above the surface and warm, moist air moving in, we know that rain is a guarantee Thursday. Severe weather is possible especially east of the Parkway.

What we're tracking by the middle to later part of the week

We’re still working to iron out the timing of it all, so be sure to stay tuned for updates throughout the week.