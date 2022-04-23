Warmest weather of 2022 (so far) to arrive Sunday, Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – It was less than a week ago that parts of the area had a chilly rain, sleet and snow. In the second-to-last weekend of April, however, we’re tracking summer-like heat.

Saturday will likely be a repeat performance of Friday, with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s across much of the area. Make sure you wear sunscreen and/or seek shade.

High temperature forecast for Saturday, April 23, 2022

We’ll be under a mostly sunny to (at times) partly cloudy sky during the day.

After sunset, the sky will be mostly clear. If you’re out and about around 8:40 Saturday evening, you may see a trail of lights moving from northwest to southeast. That’s the newly-launched SpaceX Starlink satellite train.

Newly-launched SpaceX Starlink satellite train to be visible this weekend

If you miss it Saturday evening, you have another chance to see it shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday.

Newly-launched SpaceX Starlink satellite train to be visible this weekend

High pressure is what will help keep the sky clear for any potential viewing opportunity.

It’s also what’s going to bring in the warmest weather in over six months. A southwest flow pushes temperatures well into the 80s (near 90° in some spots). The last time we hit 90° in the month of April was nearly a decade ago.

High pressure brings unseasonable warmth to the area Sunday and Monday

This same area of high pressure will keep a storm system to our west until Tuesday of next week.

High pressure keeps rain and storms to our west through Monday

That storm system brings us the chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. Beyond that, however, we turn cooler again. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 50s and 60s depending on your elevation.

Tracking a cool-down after Tuesday's rain and storms

Patches of frost will be possible Thursday and Friday mornings, as temperatures dip into the 30s.