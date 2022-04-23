Wear your sunscreen! UV alert issued for Saturday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – As we’re enjoying a preview of summer-like heat this weekend, make sure you’re protecting your skin from the sun. After all, the sun is just as “strong” in April as it is in August.

That said, the Environmental Protection Agency issued a UV alert Saturday, saying that ultraviolet radiation from the sun is expected to be “unusually intense” for this time of year.

The UV Index is forecast to be at a Level 9, which means it only takes 20 minutes of unprotected skin to get sunburn.

UV Index forecast for Saturday, April 23, 2022

Since a lot of us will be spending time outdoors, it’s important to remember a few things.

The agency lists the following:

“- Be mindful that UV radiation is highest from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and protect yourself accordingly.

- Cover up by wearing a wide-brimmed hat, UV-protective sunglasses, and long sleeves.

- Generously apply a broad spectrum sunscreen with UVA and UVB protection and an SPF of at least 30 to exposed skin. Reapply every 2 hours.

- Use extra caution near water, snow and sand as they reflect damaging UV rays.

- Whenever possible seek shade in the midday hours.