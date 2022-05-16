First 90°+ days of the season likely later this week

Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!

It’s been one of the warmest springs on record so far in the Roanoke Valley, but we’ve avoided 90° heat so far. In fact, the only community (that we have climate data for) that has hit 90° so far is Lynchburg. That happened on April 24.

A large ridge in the jet stream is expected to set up later this week, making 90°+ heat possible for many of you. We believe Friday and Saturday will be the hottest days.

If the forecast verifies, Friday would be the hottest day in our area since last August!

It might seem early for 90° days, but that’s not actually the case! The average first 90° day happens around this time in May in Roanoke and Lynchburg.

Danville is actually a little BEHIND schedule for the first 90° of the season!

It’s been a while since we’ve felt such hot temperatures, so refamiliarize yourself with these heat safety tips.

We also have a recent story about why you shouldn’t leave a child or pet inside a hot car.

Ahead of the big heat later this week, we’re feeling highs in the 80s each afternoon. Scattered storms will be possible today and Thursday. Meteorologist Chris Michaels is breaking down the forecast in our daily weather article.

You can always get specific forecast details for your zone, whether it’s the Roanoke Valley, Southside, the Highlands or elsewhere around Southwest and Central Virginia, anytime at WSLS.com/weather. Know your zone!

In case you missed it, we’re posting great weather and science content on WSLS.com. Here are a few links from the past week to check out:

-- Justin McKee