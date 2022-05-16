Watch for a few severe storms Monday before humidity levels tank

Location, timing and threats associated with Monday's severe weather potential

ROANOKE, Va. – We are tracking a front that will be moving through the area Monday afternoon. Ahead of it, showers and thunderstorms will develop on a scattered basis.

We could see some showers/rumbles of thunder as soon as 8 to 10 a.m., but it’s unlikely those become severe.

Anything between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. will be scattered with the potential to produce localized wind damage or hail. The threat for a tornado is low, but it isn’t zero in areas along and to the east of US-220.

Potential storm threats for Monday, 5/16/2022

Once the front passes east, we’ll turn gusty at times with humidity levels dropping off. Gusts of 25 to 35 mph will be possible following the passage of this front.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Monday, 5/16/2022

Highs reach the 70s in the mountains and low to mid 80s elsewhere Monday.

High temperature forecast for Monday, 5/16/2022

As drier air moves in, temperatures overnight into Tuesday morning drop into the 50s.

Overnight temperature forecast heading into Tuesday, 5/17/2022

Tuesday and Wednesday will be pleasant with highs in the 70s and 80s again.

Our old front lifts to the north Wednesday night, serving as a boundary for a cluster of showers and storms to move into the area.

Showers and storms return Wednesday evening into Thursday

Scattered storms remain in the forecast at times Thursday.

As this front continues to lift north, we see a surge of hot air. Highs Friday and Saturday will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.

High heat likely Friday and Saturday before storms and a bit of a cool-down

Storms Saturday will likely become strong or severe as another front moves through, turning things “cooler” by Sunday.

