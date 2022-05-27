Tornado warning issued for Pittsylvania County, Henry County and Franklin County expires

A tornado warning that was issued for parts of Pittsylvania County, Henry County and Franklin County has expired.
At about 6:38 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Laurel Park, or near Martinsville, moving northeast at 35 mph.
The areas that were affected included:
- Callands
- Snow Creek
- Leatherwood
- Mountain Valley
- Laurel Park
- Chatmoss
If you live in areas affected by a tornado warning, take cover! NWS says to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
As a reminder, a tornado watch means that forecasted conditions favor tornado development, more urgent than that, is a tornado warning, which means that a tornado is happening or is expected soon.