Tornado warning issued for Pittsylvania County, Henry County and Franklin County expires

A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Pittsylvania County, Henry County, Franklin County, and the City of Martinsville.

A tornado warning that was issued for parts of Pittsylvania County, Henry County and Franklin County has expired.

At about 6:38 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Laurel Park, or near Martinsville, moving northeast at 35 mph.

The areas that were affected included:

Callands

Snow Creek

Leatherwood

Mountain Valley

Laurel Park

Chatmoss

If you live in areas affected by a tornado warning, take cover! NWS says to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

As a reminder, a tornado watch means that forecasted conditions favor tornado development, more urgent than that, is a tornado warning, which means that a tornado is happening or is expected soon.