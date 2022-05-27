Wet and stormy at times Friday before a warmer, brighter Memorial Day weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Tropical moisture started giving parts of the area heavy rain Thursday night into Friday morning. A storm system nearby taps into that moisture, continuing showers and thunderstorms Friday.

The first round - between about 7 a.m. and Noon - will have the chance to become strong to severe east of US 220. A slightly higher threat for severe weather exists east of US 29.

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms possible late morning east of US 220

Most of us see a break in the action around midday into the first few hours of the afternoon.

After 3 or 4 p.m., however, we get one last gasp of scattered showers and thunderstorms. These will move west to east until roughly 9 or 10 p.m.

Scattered thunderstorms re-develop Friday afternoon and evening

While we don’t expect a severe weather outbreak, it’s in your best interest to have a way to receive weather alerts. Download our weather app to get those alerts within seconds!

Ad

Once our storm system passes east of us, drier air will settle in for much of the weekend. Tolerable humidity levels and a breeze from the northwest will make things feel pleasant Saturday.

Humidity levels drop a bit heading into Saturday

If you plan on being outside in the evenings, however, make sure you have the bug spray ready! Recent rain and calmer winds will have them out and about.

Skeeter meter for Memorial Day weekend

High pressure becomes stronger throughout the Memorial Day weekend, leading to more sunshine and more warmth.

High pressure over the Eastern U.S. Sunday and Monday

High temperatures Sunday reach the low to mid 80s. High temperatures Memorial Day reach the mid to upper 80s.