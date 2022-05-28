Memorial Day weekend shaping up well!

Memorial Day itself will be above average with highs around 90 and sunny skies

ROANOKE, Va. – After Tornado, Severe Thunderstorm, and Flash Flood Warnings I’m sure all of us are ready for some quiet weather. The good news is that the front that brought those storms is off to the east and high pressure moving in behind it will keep the holiday weekend sunny and warm.

There is a chance for some showers in the morning through lunchtime. Anything that pops up will be light. Not ruling out a rumble of thunder, but any storms would be significantly less intense than Thursday or Friday

Expect pop-up showers through midday Saturday before a sunny afternoon

Now that the cold front is done with us the high pressure behind it will prevent showers and storms from forming for quite a while. Most of the effect it has Saturday is to keep us sunny.

The storm-causing cold front is well to our east for the weekend

The high pressure will also bring warmer air from the south and help temperatures climb into the 80s by Memorial Day itself and into the low 90s by the middle of next week.

By Monday our high pressure is bringing in enough warm air to take highs well into the 80s

Memorial Day will be sunny and warm with highs in the 80s and even pushing 90 from Roanoke to the east. This is definitely a holiday weekend to enjoy outdoors. Grilling, going to the pool, mowing the lawn, and just about anything else you want to do will be helped by the weather. Still be sure to pay attention to the heat and stay hydrated as more summer-like weather arrives for the end of May.

Each day this weekend gets better and better for spending time at the pool

One benefit of our recent storms is the much needed rain that fell across our area. Some spots saw as much as 4 inches of new rain over the last week. That will help a lot with counties that were at or close to drought conditions.

Rainfall over the last week totaled to 4 inches in some places

Another storm system will build towards the end of the next work week, but for now enjoy the calm, warm weather we have through the start of next week.

