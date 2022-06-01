First named storm brewing on the first day of hurricane season

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s June 1, which means Atlantic hurricane season has begun! It’s expected to be an active season. We broke down NOAA’s forecast last week.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) already has its eye on a system that could become the first named storm of the season. It’s a large area of disorganized showers and storms over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and Yucatan Peninsula.

NHC is giving this a 70% chance of tropical development over the next two days and an 80% chance over the next five days.

Tropical development chances (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

If this system does receive a name today or this week, it would be called “Alex.”

Here’s the list of names for the 2022 season.

2022 tropical cyclone names - Atlantic basin (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

There is a chance that this system could have an impact on our weather.

We’re watching Sunday and Monday for two scenarios. If the system is closer to the coast, we’ll be dry due to sinking air on the west side.

If the system tracks further to the east and offshore, we’ll have room for a front to move in from the west. That will provide higher storm chances each afternoon.

What we're tracking - Sunday 3 p.m. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

