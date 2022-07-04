Mother Nature’s fireworks hold off until after the 4th

ROANOKE, Va. – A front that brought us a few storms over the weekend has sagged south of the area, voiding us of most storms for the 4th of July. The only fireworks we’ll see are the ones being set off at night - not by Mother Nature!

High temperatures for the 4th will mostly be in the mid to upper 80s. It’ll be quite muggy at times, so make sure you have some bug spray on hand for the night’s fireworks displays.

Forecast for the 4th of July - 2022

As our front drifts to the north Tuesday, we’ll be under a much more unstable airmass. This is more conducive for storms to dive in from the northwest during the afternoon and evening. Some of these may be strong to severe, with the threat being slightly higher north of US 460.

Severe weather risk for Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Scattered power outages due to lightning and/or wind are possible. Localized flooding may occur in the Highlands and/or West Virginia.

Storm threats for Tuesday, July 5, 2022

After Tuesday, we’ll be on the outer edge of high pressure. This is what some refer to as the “ring of fire.” We’ll be hot and humid underneath this area of high pressure, but storm clusters will form on its outer edge.

"Ring of fire" to bring daily storm chance this week

They’ll then dive down into the area almost each afternoon and evening through Saturday. That’s not to say you’re going to get wet every day, but you’ll at least need to be aware of the chance.

Due to the heat and humidity in place, any storm that does move in this week could become strong/severe. Make sure you have our weather app downloaded for the latest radar and alerts.