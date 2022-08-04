Thursday Forecast: Hot, sticky with a few more PM storms developing

ROANOKE, Va. – It wouldn’t be summer without heat, humidity and scattered storms. We have all of that in the forecast moving forward.

Storms Thursday will be relatively hit-or-miss during the heat of the day. Most of these form along and west of the Parkway, but a few stragglers east of that point will be around during the evening hours.

Hit-or-miss storms expected Thursday afternoon and evening

Come Friday, moisture flow increases and gets pinched along a front to our west. This will lead to more numerous showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.

More numerous showers and storms expected Friday afternoon and evening

High temperatures prior to any storms will be in the 80s in the mountains and upper 80s/lower 90s outside of the mountains. The humidity adds insult to injury.

High temperature forecast through Friday, 8/5/2022

The pattern hardly changes heading into the weekend, leading to the development of slow-moving and scattered storms each afternoon and evening. Heavy rain and frequent lightning are both likely, with a handful of storms capable of producing localized wind damage and/or some hail.

Storm headlines through the upcoming weekend

Have a backup plan for any outdoor activities you have going on this coming weekend, and download our app for the most up-to-date radar scans.

In a pattern like this one, the highest rain totals will be closer to the mountains, where the air rises more. Farther east of that, storms will likely be more scattered.

Higher rain totals likely west of the Parkway through early next week

That remains the case through early next week, as the pattern remains pretty consistent up until then.