Thursday Forecast: Hot, sticky with a few more PM storms developing

ROANOKE, Va. – It wouldn’t be summer without heat, humidity and scattered storms. We have all of that in the forecast moving forward.
Storms Thursday will be relatively hit-or-miss during the heat of the day. Most of these form along and west of the Parkway, but a few stragglers east of that point will be around during the evening hours.
Come Friday, moisture flow increases and gets pinched along a front to our west. This will lead to more numerous showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.
High temperatures prior to any storms will be in the 80s in the mountains and upper 80s/lower 90s outside of the mountains. The humidity adds insult to injury.
The pattern hardly changes heading into the weekend, leading to the development of slow-moving and scattered storms each afternoon and evening. Heavy rain and frequent lightning are both likely, with a handful of storms capable of producing localized wind damage and/or some hail.
Have a backup plan for any outdoor activities you have going on this coming weekend, and download our app for the most up-to-date radar scans.
In a pattern like this one, the highest rain totals will be closer to the mountains, where the air rises more. Farther east of that, storms will likely be more scattered.
That remains the case through early next week, as the pattern remains pretty consistent up until then.