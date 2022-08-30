Heads up! Strong front to bring storms Tuesday, drop in humidity Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re tracking a front that’s produced severe weather from the Central Plains to the Great Lakes, mainly in the form of wind damage.

As that front gets closer to us, it will have the chance to do the same between 1 and 7 p.m. Tuesday. These storms will start near the West Virginia-Virginia line and then move east as the afternoon progresses.

Storm headlines for Tuesday, 8/30/2022

Prior to that, high temperatures will be contingent on storm development. Therefore, you see lower highs in the New River Valley and higher heat in areas like Lynchburg and Southside.

High temperature forecast for August 30, 2022

Make sure you have our app downloaded for the latest radar and weather alerts if they’re issued.

Once this front passes, we’ll notice a fairly significant drop in humidity Wednesday. It will still be warm each afternoon through the rest of the week, though.

Humidity levels drop throughout the day Wednesday, 8/31/2022

The biggest difference you’ll notice the rest of the week will be first thing in the morning. That’s when temperatures - especially Thursday morning - will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees!

Low temperatures first thing Thursday morning, 9/1/2022

As high pressure drifts east this Labor Day weekend, humidity will be restored.

Upper level air pattern through Labor Day weekend 2022

Along with seasonable temperatures, we’ll see the chance for showers and thunderstorms. That should stay pretty low through Sunday but increase by Labor Day.

Labor Day weekend forecast - 2022

As far as the tropics are concerned, there are two areas to watch. One in the Central Atlantic has an 80% chance of development. The most likely scenario is for it to stay out-to-sea after Labor Day weekend.

Tropical headlines as of 2 a.m. EDT 8/30/2022

The second area to watch is coming off the west coast of Africa near the Cabo Verde Islands.