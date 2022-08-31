Yes, please! Lower humidity lasts the rest of the week

ROANOKE, Va. – The front that brought storms to parts of the area Tuesday is now east of us, resulting in much lower humidity than we’ve seen in recent days.

It’s nice to get a break every now and then!

We’ll see more sunshine Wednesday with highs in the 70s in the mountains and 80s elsewhere.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 8/31/2022

This drop in humidity will allow nighttime temperatures to fall into the 50s to near 60°, meaning the kiddos might need longer sleeves at the bus stop first thing Thursday morning.

Drier air lasts through Friday, continuing the cycle of cool(ish) mornings and comfortably warm afternoons.

Humidity levels through Friday, 9/2/2022

It’ll be a perfect evening for high school football Friday!

Following that, we’ll notice humidity levels ticking upward a bit as the air turns out of the southwest.

Upper level air pattern through Labor Day weekend

A few stray showers will be possible Sunday afternoon with a slightly better chance of afternoon and evening storms by Labor Day.

Labor Day weekend forecast - 2022

Meanwhile, the tropics are finally starting to gain steam with three disturbances worth watching.

National Hurricane Center update as of 2 a.m., 8/31/2022

The main system is the one marked in red over the Central Atlantic.

While this has the highest odds of becoming our next tropical storm, it is likely to curve away from the U.S. beyond Labor Day.

Tropical headlines through Labor Day weekend 2022

If you have plans to head to the beach for the (unofficial) last weekend of summer, you won’t need to worry about this one.

Whether you’re home or away, make sure you download our weather app for the latest forecast updates, radar and alerts.