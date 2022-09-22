Happy fall! Strong cold front moves through right on cue

ROANOKE, Va. – Summer has certainly flexed its muscles in its final days.

Fall now officially starts shortly after 9 p.m. EST Thursday, and a cold front moves through to kick off the new season.

Temperatures peak around midday Thursday, thanks to a breeze out of the southwest ahead of the front. They’ll drop, however, heading into the afternoon.

Zone by zone planner for Thursday, 9/22/2022

Along this front, isolated showers move west to east from around 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A few stronger storms will be possible along and east of US-29 where the air is warmest.

Once the front passes, though, you’ll notice a nearly-immediate uptick in the wind. Gusts of 25-35 mph will be common - especially in parts of the New River Valley, Roanoke Valley and Highlands.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Thursday, 9/22/2022

Plan for that if you’re tailgating before the Tech game.

Kickoff temperatures will be in the middle 60s with 4th quarter temperatures in the 50s. A hoodie wouldn’t be a bad idea!

Hourly planner for the Virginia Tech vs. WVU game

Temperatures then plummet into the 40s Friday and Saturday mornings - making for the coolest weather most have felt since mid-May! That’s quite the wardrobe adjustment compared to the past few days.

Morning lows for Friday and Saturday

Saturday looks great for any fall festivals! High pressure overhead results in comfortable warmth and sunshine.

As that breaks down and another front gets closer, we’ll see showers and storms increasing Sunday afternoon and night.

Weekend forecast for 9/24 and 9/25/2022

We’ll cool off again behind that front into next week.

Tropical Update

Hurricane Fiona remains a Category 4 hurricane as of early Thursday morning. It will ride away from the East Coast, though the coastline will feel the affect of rip currents and high surf.

Gaston will stay out to sea, while three other systems try to get going.

Tropical headlines as of 3 a.m., 9/22/2022

The one closest to the Caribbean will likely impact part of the U.S. Gulf Coast mid-to-late next week. Read my Facebook post from Wednesday below for more info.

