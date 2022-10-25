Layer up again Tuesday! Temps go from 40s to 70s much like recent days

ROANOKE, Va. – The last few days have been the ideal combination of crisp mornings and warm afternoons for fall-lovers.

That continues Tuesday, as high pressure resides nearby.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 10/25/2022

A few clouds will drift in during the afternoon before thickening at night. This is from a storm system that’s produced everything from snow to wildfires to severe thunderstorms west of here.

For us, it means a few stray showers prior to morning commute time. That’s it.

FutureTracker - 7 a.m. Wednesday

Clouds then decrease east of the mountains throughout the day Wednesday with highs in the 60s and 70s.

This clears things up for our Trick-or-Treat event at Layman Family Farms Thursday! We hope to see you out there.

Forecast for WSLS 10's Trick-or-Treat event at Layman Family Farms

High pressure to the north sends cooler air in our direction Friday and Saturday with highs mainly in the low to mid 60s. Any rain will stay suppressed to the south.

What we're tracking come Friday, 10/28/2022

That’s good news for the Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Saturday. We’re cautiously optimistic that rain stays south of the area for the NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday afternoon too.

Forecast for the races at Martinsville on 10/29 and 10/30/2022

It appears as though Halloween will be wet at times, as moisture overrides our cooler air.

Rain chances increase heading into Halloween 2022

Download our app to stay up to date on the hour-to-hour forecast for Halloween the closer we get.