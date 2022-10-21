Counting down the days until WSLS Trick or Treat at Layman Family Farms

Halloween is right around the corner and we once again want to help you celebrate the spooky season.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Want to go trick or treating with the 10 News Team? WSLS Trick or Treat at Layman Family Farms is back for another year of family fun.

This year, Brittny, Rachel, Jeff, “Appy,” Jenna, Japhanie, Brittany, and Chris will be at the event, and more of us may join if we’re able to!

One of the more exciting things about this year’s event is that it’s no longer a drive-thru event – you can just park your car and walk up to the activities.

Eric Layman, Layman Family Farms Owner, said it’s nice to finally get everyone back out again.

“Everybody is going to get to enjoy seeing everybody, it’s going to have more of a festive carnival feel to it I hope,” Layman said.

Kids are encouraged to show up in their favorite Halloween costumes and also check out all of the ten trick-or-treat booths thanks to our partner Layman Distributing.

Layman Family Farms said they will have plenty of activities, too. $10 can get you or your kid in on all the farm festival fun and half of the ticket price will go to the Good Samaritan Hospice-Roanoke.

“We’ll have the jump pad, we’ll have the corn cannons, the pumpkin blasters, the zip lines, the cow train, hayrides to the pumpkin patch…we’ll have it all that evening,” Layman said.

On Thursday, Oct. 27 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. you can join the 10 News family to have some Halloween fun. You can learn more about our event here.