Big changes this weekend! One more mild day before a December-like cool-down

ROANOKE, Va. – What a soggy day Veterans Day was! You’re waking up to much drier conditions on this Saturday morning as Nicole has pushed well to the north.

A cold front is to our west this morning and it will spark another chance of showers by afternoon and/or evening. Ahead of the front, we’re pretty mild to get the weekend started.

The wind turns breezy tonight into Sunday on the backside of the front. The front also triggers a significant cool-down for the second half of the weekend.

The best we’ll do for highs on Sunday and Monday? Just the 40s and 50s, which is more typical of December!

At least the chilly air will come with sunshine? Looking for silver linings over here!

The next storm system moves in by Tuesday. At one point, we had our antennas up for possible wintry weather with this one!

The odds of a wintry mix and/or snow have come down and we’re mainly just looking at a chilly rain through Wednesday morning.

It doesn’t appear this will be a big of a rainmaker as Nicole was. We’re looking at widespread, light rain.

Here’s a projection of the rainfall totals for Tuesday through Wednesday morning.

We dry out, but stay chilly into the late stages of the work week.