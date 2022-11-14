Looking Ahead: Patches of freezing rain Tuesday morning transition to cold, raw rain

ROANOKE, Va. – Through the first two weeks of the month, November 2022 has been one of the warmest on record. It appears as though Mother Nature took that personally, because this coming week is going to feel more like January.

Monday morning starts mostly in the 20s, but we’ll reach the 40s with mixed clouds and sun.

High temperature forecast through Tuesday, 11/15/2022

Clouds increase at night ahead of a weak storm system to our south.

With enough cold air trapped at the surface, patches of freezing rain will be possible in parts of the New River Valley, Highlands and higher elevations of the Roanoke Valley between about 8 a.m. and Noon.

FutureTracker - 9 a.m. Tuesday, 11/15/2022

After that, temperatures rise slightly above freezing to where anything that falls is rain. It’ll be a chilly, raw, annoying rain, but it won’t do any damage.

FutureTracker - 1 p.m. Tuesday, 11/15/2022

The bulk of ice accumulation will be in parts of Bath, Highland and Pocahontas Counties - where colder air stays trapped in the lower levels longest.

Showers leave the area at night, with temperatures mostly above freezing heading into Wednesday morning.

Behind this system, the wind picks up again. This northwest flow will target our west-facing slopes with snow both Wednesday and Thursday.

Upper level air pattern for Wednesday and Thursday

A few flurries/light snow showers will be possible in areas west of the Parkway each day, but no accumulation is expected.

We’ll stay unseasonably cold the rest of the week, as the jet stream stays locked in to our south.

Upper level air pattern for the weekend of 11/19 and 11/20/2022

Temperatures mid-to-late week will still be about 10-15° below average for this time of year. Brr!

High temperatures stay well below average through the rest of the week

