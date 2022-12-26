Roller coaster! Frigid start to the week before thawing out into the New Year

ROANOKE, Va. – This past holiday weekend was the coldest in more than 30 years, and the wind certainly didn’t help matters.

Monday starts off frigid with temperatures in the teens. Clouds increase ahead of a weakening storm system. Our air is way too dry for any precipitation to fall.

Clouds increase Monday, keeping us very cold

Instead, we’ll see highs in the 30s under an overcast sky. Come Tuesday, the sky will gradually clear and highs will reach into the 40s for some of us.

High temperature forecast through Tuesday, 12/27/2022

Because this storm system is weakening (and eventually dissipating) there won’t be a strong pressure difference to create any high winds. We get a break from that too!

Wind gust forecast through Wednesday, 12/28/2022

Then comes the thaw! As the upper level and surface winds increase out of the south and southwest, we’ll pull in some milder air starting Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will mostly reach into the 50s.

Upper level air pattern through Thursday, 12/29/2022

A storm system that pulls the air in from the south will eventually send rounds of rain into the area New Year’s Eve. We’ll continue to work on timing things out.

Upper level air pattern through Saturday, 12/31/2022

New Year’s Eve looks slightly cooler, but New Year’s Day will warm into the 60s for some as this system pulls northward.

Forecast for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day (2022-2023)

