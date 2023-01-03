49º

BREAKING NEWS

Weather

Spring-like warmth continues into mid-week despite more clouds, few showers

Afternoon highs will be in the 60s the next two-to-three days

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Tags: spring, warmth, january, New Years, your local weather authority
Spring-like warmth continues through mid-week

ROANOKE, Va. – Sunday and Monday afternoons felt more typical of early January around Daytona Beach, Florida rather than southwest Virginia.

A strengthening storm system east of the Rockies will continue to pump in warmer air the next few days, while producing severe weather in parts of the Deep South, Tennessee River Valley and Southeast.

Storm Prediction Center severe weather outlook through Wednesday, 1/4/2023

For us, a few light rain showers will be possible Tuesday evening with more to come through roughly midday Wednesday.

Warm air above the surface limits how many thunderstorms we see during that time frame.

Hour-by-hour rain chances for Wednesday, 1/4/2023

Regardless, high temperatures will still be about 15-20° above average Tuesday and Wednesday.

High temperature forecast through Wednesday, 1/4/2023

Thursday will stay mild, but cooler air eventually catches up to us by Friday.

Highs will be in the 40s, so this cool-down is nowhere near what we saw around Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

A weaker storm taps into this marginally cold airmass Saturday, producing a few light rain/snow showers.

What we're tracking by Saturday, 1/7/2023

The best chance for any snow accumulation appears to be near the West Virginia-Virginia border and/or areas north of I-64.

We don’t expect any issues out of this, given how warm the ground has become in recent days.

For updates, download our free 10 News and weather apps here.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

email

facebook

twitter