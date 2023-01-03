Spring-like warmth continues into mid-week despite more clouds, few showers

ROANOKE, Va. – Sunday and Monday afternoons felt more typical of early January around Daytona Beach, Florida rather than southwest Virginia.

A strengthening storm system east of the Rockies will continue to pump in warmer air the next few days, while producing severe weather in parts of the Deep South, Tennessee River Valley and Southeast.

Storm Prediction Center severe weather outlook through Wednesday, 1/4/2023

For us, a few light rain showers will be possible Tuesday evening with more to come through roughly midday Wednesday.

Warm air above the surface limits how many thunderstorms we see during that time frame.

Hour-by-hour rain chances for Wednesday, 1/4/2023

Regardless, high temperatures will still be about 15-20° above average Tuesday and Wednesday.

High temperature forecast through Wednesday, 1/4/2023

Thursday will stay mild, but cooler air eventually catches up to us by Friday.

Highs will be in the 40s, so this cool-down is nowhere near what we saw around Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

A weaker storm taps into this marginally cold airmass Saturday, producing a few light rain/snow showers.

What we're tracking by Saturday, 1/7/2023

The best chance for any snow accumulation appears to be near the West Virginia-Virginia border and/or areas north of I-64.

We don’t expect any issues out of this, given how warm the ground has become in recent days.

