WATCH: National Signing Day coverage in our area

ROANOKE, Va. – At Franklin County, two football standouts and one wrestler put pen to paper. Quarterback Eli Foutz will suit up for Emory & Henry. Wide receiver Ian England will play in the ODAC at Bridgewater College after a stellar senior season.

Kadin Smith will wrestle at Marymount University in Northern Virginia. These are just three of the many shining examples that continue to leave a mark at Franklin County.

“As an educator, it’s important that the kids that want to further their educational career, it’s a big deal, but if they want to continue to do sports, it’s just a bonus with them,” athletic director Bradley Lang said. “All the life lessons athletics teaches kids and so forth and to be able to continue that at the college level is awesome.”

Over at Patrick Henry, Jahzae Kimbrough to Kent State, big time MACtion commit. John-Miller Penn is off to West Virginia State as a defensive back, and Zavion Smith is going to Alderson Broaddus in West Virginia. More great athletes coming out of Alan Fiddler’s football program.

“It’s really exciting for us as coaches because when these guys are young and that’s there dream, to be able to achieve their dreams today and have the opportunities that they have is exciting,” Fiddler said. “A couple of them at a big time level. We’re rooting for them and hoping they have as much success there as they did here.”

At William Fleming, he announced his decision Tuesday night on twitter - Louis English is heading to VMI. He was a standout receiver and cornerback for the Colonels.

“Coach Rocco, Bill Parker and the new receivers coach, Coach Hampton, did a great job of staying on me, getting me down there, and telling me I’d be a big part of the team as soon as I get up there,” English said.

In Daleville at Lord Botetourt, a pair of athletes are moving on. Carter Hudson is a miler in track and field, heading to Lynchburg College. Noah Leonard will continue his baseball and academic career at Hampden-Sydney.

“It all happened real quick, three colleges were all coming at me, then I went and took a trip to Hampden-Sydney and I fell in love with the place and I know that’s why I wanted to go there,” Leonard said.

“They’re such a talented and phenomenal program competing on the national stage with multiple all-americans,” Hudson said about Lynchburg. “It’s just all around like a great environment and a great culture there.”

At Hidden Valley, the Titans will send kicker Brody Layman to Division II Glenville State. The three year letter winner leaves Hidden Valley as 3rd all time PAT’s made and 5th in field goals made. He is an all-district and all-region second team selection.

“I went on five visits before Glenville, I went there and loved the coaches, loved the campus and fell in love with everything they had to offer,” Layman said. “I hope my story carries on to all the other kids that come to Hidden Valley and looking for something to do. Kicking is a great thing but people throw it off because it’s kicking.”

At the home of the Bees, Drake McDaniel is heading to Emory and Henry. Jordan Kiger is going to Southern Virginia and Kolby Ferguson is off to Ferrum.

At Parry McCluer, the big man John Snider will take his skills to Emory and Henry.