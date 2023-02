ROANOKE, Va. – It - so far - has been a pretty snowless winter in southwest and central Virginia, so it doesn’t take much at this point to get some of us excited.

Despite ground temperatures of 33 to 37° early Groundhog Day, temperatures above the surface were way colder. That resulted in wet snowflakes that either accumulated in higher elevations or on things like grass, decks, etc.

Photo by Sylvianne Velasquez - Pembroke, VA (Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

flongrie Looks like 1 inch in Giles Co, Pearisburg! 0 s 0

Scott Davis Snowing currently in Blue Ridge 0 s 0