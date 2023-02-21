Tuesday’s gone with the (strong) wind

ROANOKE, Va. – The wind picks up Tuesday following the passage of a weak storm system overnight. Gusts of 30 to 40 mph will be common between the hours of about 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.
This, combined with lower humidity, will result in a higher-than-normal chance of brush fires.
A reminder that there is a statewide burn ban in effect until the end of April.
Outside of that, the wind coming down the mountains will allow temperatures to rise into the 60s and 70s. After a few morning showers north of US 460 Wednesday, temperatures will climb again into the 60s.
That’s nothing compared to what’s about to happen Thursday. The wind once again comes down the mountains, but the pattern this time favors record warmth.
Highs will be in the 70s and 80s! That’s your average temperatures for late May - not mid-to-late February.
80s in February are very rare. It’s something that’s only happened five times in the Roanoke Valley since 1912.
Friday turns colder and windy with temperatures mostly in the 40s.
For updates on the forecast, make sure to download our free 10 News and weather apps.