Tuesday’s gone with the (strong) wind

ROANOKE, Va. – The wind picks up Tuesday following the passage of a weak storm system overnight. Gusts of 30 to 40 mph will be common between the hours of about 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Tuesday, 2/21/2023

This, combined with lower humidity, will result in a higher-than-normal chance of brush fires.

Higher brush fire threat on Tuesday, 2/21/2023

A reminder that there is a statewide burn ban in effect until the end of April.

Outside of that, the wind coming down the mountains will allow temperatures to rise into the 60s and 70s. After a few morning showers north of US 460 Wednesday, temperatures will climb again into the 60s.

High temperature forecast through Wednesday, 2/22/2023

That’s nothing compared to what’s about to happen Thursday. The wind once again comes down the mountains, but the pattern this time favors record warmth.

Record warmth expected by Thursday, 2/23/2023

Highs will be in the 70s and 80s! That’s your average temperatures for late May - not mid-to-late February.

Highs in the 70s and 80s Thursday afternoon

80s in February are very rare. It’s something that’s only happened five times in the Roanoke Valley since 1912.

Friday turns colder and windy with temperatures mostly in the 40s.

Hourly temperatures forecast for Friday, 2/24/2023

For updates on the forecast, make sure to download our free 10 News and weather apps.