WATCH: 10 p.m. Weather Update – March 27, 2023 | Southwest, Central Virginia

The sunshine has been nice, but don’t put store your jacket away just yet.

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich explained when it’ll turn cooler and when rain chances come back into play during Monday night’s 10 p.m. Weather Appcast.

For more details on the forecast, check out this article.

Catch Your Local Weather Authority live on Mondays and Fridays wherever you stream WSLS for the latest weather updates in your neck of the woods.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.