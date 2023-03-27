59º

BREAKING NEWS

Weather

WATCH: 10 p.m. Weather Update – March 27, 2023 | Southwest, Central Virginia

Have questions? Leave them in the comment forum below! | Refresh your screen to watch live

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Jeff Haniewich, Chief Meteorologist

Tags: Your Local Weather Authority, Weather, Rain, Warm Weather

The sunshine has been nice, but don’t put store your jacket away just yet.

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich explained when it’ll turn cooler and when rain chances come back into play during Monday night’s 10 p.m. Weather Appcast.

For more details on the forecast, check out this article.

Catch Your Local Weather Authority live on Mondays and Fridays wherever you stream WSLS for the latest weather updates in your neck of the woods.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News at 5, 5:30, 6 and 11 p.m. every weekday.

email

facebook

twitter