TONIGHT: 10 p.m. Weather Update – April 3, 2023 | Southwest, Central Virginia

Some of us could see 80-degree weather this week or higher. Coming along with this warm weather could be some rumbles of thunder too.

Tune in tonight at 10 p.m. as Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich gives you a look at your weather for the week ahead and a sneak peek into your Easter weekend forecast.

For more details on the forecast, check out this article.

Catch Your Local Weather Authority live on Mondays and Fridays wherever you stream WSLS for the latest weather updates in your neck of the woods.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.