TONIGHT: 10 p.m. Weather Update – April 3, 2023 | Southwest, Central Virginia

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Jeff Haniewich, Chief Meteorologist

Most storms Wednesday move through Indiana and Ohio

Some of us could see 80-degree weather this week or higher. Coming along with this warm weather could be some rumbles of thunder too.

Tune in tonight at 10 p.m. as Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich gives you a look at your weather for the week ahead and a sneak peek into your Easter weekend forecast.

For more details on the forecast, check out this article.

