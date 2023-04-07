46º

LIVE

Weather

TONIGHT: 10 p.m. Appcast – April 7, 2023 | Southwest, Central Virginia

Have questions? Ask them in the comment forum below!

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Jeff Haniewich, Chief Meteorologist

Tags: Your Local Weather Authority, Weather, Rain, Warm Weather, Easter Forecast
Your Local Weather Authority (WSLS)

Dark, gloomy, sad ... that pretty much sums up Friday for most of us.

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich lets you know when the gloomy weather finally gets outta here and when the warmth returns. Plus, a detailed look at your Easter Sunday.

And don’t forget – if you snap any pics or get any videos of the weather, make sure you send them out way via Pin It!

For more details on the forecast, check out this article.

Catch Your Local Weather Authority live on Mondays and Fridays wherever you stream WSLS for the latest weather updates in your neck of the woods.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News at 5, 5:30, 6 and 11 p.m. every weekday.

email

facebook

twitter