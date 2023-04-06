Download our app! Scattered strong-to-severe storms expected Thursday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – Along with unseasonable warmth Thursday comes the chance for storms firing up along a slow-moving front. These storms first develop near the spine of the Blue Ridge Parkway around 1 p.m.

FutureTracker - 2 p.m. Thursday

They will slowly move into warmer air from there, producing the chance for localized wind damage and/or hail. The evening commute east of the Roanoke Valley could be challenging in a few spots.

FutureTracker - 5 p.m. Thursday

Once we get to 7 p.m. or so, most any storms will be moving east of the 10 News viewing area.

FutureTracker - 7 p.m. Thursday

Outside of any storms, Thursday will be another warm one with highs in the 70s and 80s.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 4/6/2023

Don’t expect the same out of Good Friday or Saturday. Each day’s high temperatures will only be in the 50s (if that) with occasional rain showers.

Wedge to keep things unseasonably cool Friday and Saturday

The good news is that things turn drier and more pleasant on Easter Sunday. Highs reach into the 50s and 60s after starting in the 30s.

Forecast for the Easter holiday weekend - 2023

Each afternoon next week turns warmer, with 80s back on the table late in the week into the following weekend.