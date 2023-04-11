Dress in layers! Transitioning from jackets to t-shirts each day through Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s that time of year when the wardrobe becomes a bit confusing. We start with morning temperatures in the 30s and areas of frost Tuesday.

High temperatures make it well into the 70s outside of the mountains. We’ll add onto that warmth Wednesday afternoon.

High temperature forecast through Wednesday, 4/12/2023

High pressure is the dominant force in our weather through Thursday. Sinking air associated with that leads to more sunshine and warming afternoons.

High pressure the dominant force in our weather through Thursday

Thursday will be the warmest. It will feel more like early June during the afternoon!

June-like feel to the air Thursday afternoon

Friday won’t be quite as warm. High pressure breaks down allowing one storm system to move through. This produces occasional rain showers - mostly during the second half of the day.

Saturday will bring a break in between storm systems.

A break between storm systems Saturday

A stronger one arrives Sunday, leading to the chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few of these could bring strong wind gusts, in addition to the obvious heavy rain and lightning.

