Heating up: Thursday’s temperatures soar to near-record levels in the afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s that time of year when wild swings in temperatures become more common, and you’ll see just that in the forecast for the next several days.
We start with Thursday. High pressure overhead and a breeze down the mountains is the recipe for near-record heat.
There isn’t a ton of difference between the pattern Thursday and the pattern Friday, resulting in similar afternoon warmth/heat.
Come Saturday, however, a storm system comes through to break up our hot stretch. A line of rain moves in from the west after 8 in the morning.
By 3 p.m., most of the rain is out of here. The breeze picks up, and the sky clears out.
If this time frame holds true, there will be some pros and cons.
The pro would be the minimal severe weather threat and the fact that weekend plans may not be completely squashed.
The con would be the fact that rain will likely get in the way racers at the Blue Ridge Marathon.
Beyond the rain, we turn gusty and cooler late Saturday into much of next week. Patchy frost may develop Monday and Tuesday morning.