Nice! Drop in humidity leads to more pleasant weather through Friday

Drier air returns for the second half of the week

ROANOKE, Va. – Following a series of storms Tuesday, we’re looking at a much more pleasant Wednesday ahead.

Check out this video of a shelf cloud in Allisonia as a line of storms moved from west to east. This was responsible for producing reports of wind damage in parts of the area.

We’ll be just about as warm Wednesday, but humidity levels will drop throughout the day.

High temperature forecast for Wednesday, 5/17/2023

This will allow nighttime temperatures to drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s, meaning we’ll start with a hoodie or light zip-up earlier in the day Thursday.

Nighttime temperatures heading into Thursday morning

Humidity levels gradually climb heading into Saturday.

Humidity levels through Saturday

This comes as we track a storm system to our west. This will bring an increased chance of showers Saturday afternoon and evening.

Rain chances rise along a front Saturday

Once that clears, the rest of the weekend looks to be in good shape.

