WATCH: Here’s how long the comfortable weather will last | Morning Appcast - May 22, 2023

As we head into a new week, let’s check in with Meteorologist Chris Michaels for a quick breakdown of the forecast in our morning Appcast.

As we head into a new week, let’s check in with Meteorologist Chris Michaels for a quick breakdown of the forecast in our morning Appcast.

We’re starting the week off right with beautiful weather expected once again on Monday. Shortly after 7 a.m., we told you how long comfortable weather will last throughout the workweek.

Plus, Memorial Day Weekend is right around the corner. Tune in to find out if the weather will be nice enough to fire up the grill with family.

How will you be enjoying the beautiful weather? Be sure to snap a picture or video and send it to us through Pin It for a chance to have your photo featured in our newscasts.

For more details on the forecast, check out this article.

Catch Your Local Weather Authority live on Mondays wherever you stream WSLS for the latest weather updates in your neck of the woods.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.