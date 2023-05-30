Stray showers develop ahead of a late week warm-up (finally)

ROANOKE, Va. – Rounds of rain between Sunday and Memorial Day led to flooding in parts of the area - especially in parts of Bland, Wythe and Giles Counties.

The area of low pressure that caused that continues to move east of the area Tuesday, resulting in only isolated showers moving in from the east.

Low pressure brings isolated showers to the region Tuesday

We’ll see more clouds Tuesday than what we see Wednesday, meaning that Tuesday will be the cooler of the two days.

High temperature forecast through Wednesday, 5/31/2023

As low pressure continues to move east, high pressure becomes the more dominant feature in our weather pattern. This means we expect more sunshine and warmer air later in the week into at least part of the weekend.

Turning much warmer heading into the later part of the week

Contrary to this past weekend, the upcoming weekend should be much better for being out on the lake, by the pool, by the grill, etc.

Weekend planner for the lake - 6/3 and 6/4/2023

